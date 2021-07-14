The 50-year-old pleaded not guilty by letter when his case was called at Lochmaddy Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 13 July.

The MP – who represents Na h-Eileanan an Iar - is accused of seriously injuring a teenage motorcyclist in an incident near Castlebay Community School on the Isle of Barra in October.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A pre-trial hearing is set for September ahead of trial the following month. Mr MacNeil has been ordered to appear at both in person.

At the time of the incident, a police spokesperson said: “Police were informed at around 7.05pm on Friday October 30, of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle were on the A888 near Castlebay School on Barra.

“The 17 year old male rider of the motorcycle suffered a non-life-threatening injury and he was taken to hospital. Nobody else was injured.”

A message from the Editor:

SNP MP Angus MacNeil is said to have been involved in a crash near Castlebay Community School on the Isle of Barra which left a teenage motorcyclist seriously injured.

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.