Smoke bomb set off in Scottish high-rise flat block as firefighters called to scene

A smoke bomb was set off inside the block of high-rise flats

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire crews were called to a block of high-rise flats in Fife after a smoke bomb was set off indoors.

Five Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) appliances were sent to the incident at Broomhead Drive in Dunfermline just after 3.10pm on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five fire appliances were sent to the incident | Johnston Press

There were no reported injuries, but police have launched an investigation.

Firefighters spent about 20 minutes in the area before leaving.

A SFRS spokesperson told STV: “We received a call from police at 3.12pm. It wasn’t a fire – it was a smoke bomb.

“We had five appliances in attendance from Lochgelly, Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy, including a height appliance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We vented the property and the stop message came in at 3.34pm.”

Broomhead Drive in Dunfermline | Google Maps

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At 3.10pm on Sunday, February 9, 2025, officers were called to a property at Broomhead Drive, Dunfermline after reports of a smoke device being put through a letterbox.

“There were no reported injuries and no damage to the property.