Smoke bomb set off in Scottish high-rise flat block as firefighters called to scene

Dale Miller
By Dale Miller

Head of News

Published 10th Feb 2025, 12:18 BST
A smoke bomb was set off inside the block of high-rise flats

Fire crews were called to a block of high-rise flats in Fife after a smoke bomb was set off indoors.

Five Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) appliances were sent to the incident at Broomhead Drive in Dunfermline just after 3.10pm on Sunday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Five fire appliances were sent to the incidentplaceholder image
Five fire appliances were sent to the incident | Johnston Press

There were no reported injuries, but police have launched an investigation.

Firefighters spent about 20 minutes in the area before leaving.

A SFRS spokesperson told STV: “We received a call from police at 3.12pm. It wasn’t a fire – it was a smoke bomb.

“We had five appliances in attendance from Lochgelly, Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy, including a height appliance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We vented the property and the stop message came in at 3.34pm.”

Broomhead Drive in Dunfermlineplaceholder image
Broomhead Drive in Dunfermline | Google Maps

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At 3.10pm on Sunday, February 9, 2025, officers were called to a property at Broomhead Drive, Dunfermline after reports of a smoke device being put through a letterbox.

“There were no reported injuries and no damage to the property.

“Enquiries are ongoing and officers are following a positive line of enquiry.”

Related topics:DunfermlineAppliancesFifePoliceFireSTV
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice