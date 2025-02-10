Smoke bomb set off in Scottish high-rise flat block as firefighters called to scene
Fire crews were called to a block of high-rise flats in Fife after a smoke bomb was set off indoors.
Five Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) appliances were sent to the incident at Broomhead Drive in Dunfermline just after 3.10pm on Sunday.
There were no reported injuries, but police have launched an investigation.
Firefighters spent about 20 minutes in the area before leaving.
A SFRS spokesperson told STV: “We received a call from police at 3.12pm. It wasn’t a fire – it was a smoke bomb.
“We had five appliances in attendance from Lochgelly, Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy, including a height appliance.
“We vented the property and the stop message came in at 3.34pm.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At 3.10pm on Sunday, February 9, 2025, officers were called to a property at Broomhead Drive, Dunfermline after reports of a smoke device being put through a letterbox.
“There were no reported injuries and no damage to the property.
“Enquiries are ongoing and officers are following a positive line of enquiry.”