The attack has been described as ‘completely unprovoked’ by police

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six youths, including one aged just 13, have been charged in connection with an assault on a woman at a Fife bus station.

The incident, which police described as a “completely unprovoked attack”, happened at Glenrothes bus station on Thursday last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police Scotland said the 51-year old woman was approached by a group around 5.55pm. She did not require medical treatment as a result of the attack.

Six youths have been charged over the attack. Picture: John Devlin

Police have now charged the six youths, aged between 13 and 17, in connection with the assault. Reports will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the Children’s Reporter.

Community Sergeant David McCabe said “This was a completely unprovoked attack on a member of the public. This type of behaviour will not be tolerated and additional resources will be patrolling the town centre over the Christmas period.