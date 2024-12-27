Six youths charged after ‘unprovoked attack’ on woman at Scottish bus station
Six youths, including one aged just 13, have been charged in connection with an assault on a woman at a Fife bus station.
The incident, which police described as a “completely unprovoked attack”, happened at Glenrothes bus station on Thursday last week.
Police Scotland said the 51-year old woman was approached by a group around 5.55pm. She did not require medical treatment as a result of the attack.
Police have now charged the six youths, aged between 13 and 17, in connection with the assault. Reports will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the Children’s Reporter.
Community Sergeant David McCabe said “This was a completely unprovoked attack on a member of the public. This type of behaviour will not be tolerated and additional resources will be patrolling the town centre over the Christmas period.
"I am grateful for the assistance of the public in this matter and would urge all parents to know where your child is at all times to ensure that they are not involved in anti-social behaviour.”