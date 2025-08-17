The attack happened on Saturday evening

Police are investigating after a member of shop staff was sprayed with an unknown substance during a robbery in Glasgow.

The incident happened around 9.05pm on Saturday, when a man entered the premises on Hawthorn Street, sprayed the staff member and made off with a sum of cash.

The staff member, a 24-year-old man, was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The suspect is white and slim. He was wearing a green and grey tracksuit top with a zip, orange shorts, black socks and black trainers. He left in the direction of Memel Street.

Detective Sergeant Greg Turnbull said: “This was an extremely frightening experience for the shop worker which left him with serious injuries requiring hospital treatment.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace the man responsible and we are asking anyone who knows who he is or where he might be to get in touch."

“We are also asking anyone who saw anything before or after the robbery to make contact. Please also check private CCTV and dash-cam footage to see if you have captured something that could assist with our investigation.”