Shona Stevens was found badly beaten just 200 yards from her front door in Irvine in November 1994.

She sustained serious head injuries and died in hospital a few days later.

Now, detectives from Police Scotland are seeking help from the public to try to crack the case and finally bring justice from Ms Steven’s family.

The programme will air on BBC one at 10am on Thursday, September 9, and features an appeal for any information viewers’ may have on an unusual object which was found at the crime scene: a novelty keyring.

Detectives believe that there is a chance it was left behind by the perpetrator.

In an attempt to find new lines of investigations in the case, Detective Inspector Fraser Normansell from Police Scotland has painstakingly re-examined every piece of evidence and more than 2,000 witness statements relating to the murder.

Police Scotland is re-appealing to find out if anyone has any information on this keyring in relation to the murder of Shone Stevens.

In the appeal he said that he is determined to solve the case and encourages anyone with information to come forward.

He said: “Something that seemed insignificant 27 years ago could be hugely significant now.

"These cases can flip on the smallest of details, and I’m determined to bring the offender to justice.”

If you have any information which may help solve the case of the murder of Shona Stevens you should email [email protected] or phone Police Scotland on 101.

The keyring found at the scene which police believe may "hold the key" to this case.

If you would like to remain anonymous while submitting information you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

