Piles of trash, including countless household items such as fridges, washing machines, baths and toilets, as well as doors, windows, furniture, building rubble and bin bags, can be seen strewn across ground beneath the M8 in the Blochairn area of the city.
Organised crime gangs are thought to be behind systematic illegal dumping at the site, near Alexandra Park.
The eyesore, suspected to contain asbestos and other potentially dangerous material, has been branded a disgrace by residents, politicians and anti-littering groups.
Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser, who is working on a private members’ bill to clamp down on fly tipping, said: “This illegal dumping site beneath the M8 in Glasgow is horrendous, but sadly typical of the inconsiderate actions of those involved in this abhorrent crime.”
The area is fenced in, but the gate has been broken off, allowing easy access for tippers.
Responsibility for the site lies with infrastructure services and engineering company Amey, which maintains the south-west trunk road network.
“We share local concerns about illegal fly-tipping and dumping of materials at this site, which in some cases is in a potentially hazardous manner,” an Amey spokesperson said.
“We are in the process of identifying and engaging specialist contractors to remove these materials, which need to be separated, removed and transported from this site.
“We have also been in contact with Glasgow City Council, Police Scotland and other key stakeholders regarding measures to secure these locations and prevent further dumping, which appears to be the work of highly-organised and resourced gangs.”
Glasgow City Council said it was clear ordinary residents were not behind the tipping, which is being carried out on an industrial scale.
Unauthorised disposal of rubbish is against the law, carrying penalties of imprisonment and fines up to £40,000.
Serious and organised waste crime is estimated to cost at least £600 million a year to the UK economy, with Scots paying £53m annually for removal of illegal rubbish.
Scotland’s environmental watchdog has warned criminals will be found and caught.
Jennifer Shearer, head of enforcement at the Scottish Environment Protection Agency, said: “This type of crime has a real impact on local communities, legitimate business and the public agencies who are working to tackle it.
“Waste crime can cause serious pollution.
“It puts communities at risk and places further stress on legitimate operators.
“It also impacts investment and economic growth.”
She added: “We know that criminals are inventive and will find new ways to break the law and make money, but Scotland’s enforcement agencies are inventive too and we are working together, alongside others across the UK, to make sure we find them and we stop them.”
Littering and fly-tipping have increased significantly over the past decade, despite efforts to tackle it, according to Keep Scotland Beautiful.
“We unfortunately have a long way to go before everyone realises that they need to take personal responsibility for their waste and dispose of it legally and carefully with licensed companies,” Barry Fisher, the charity’s chief executive, said.
“Enforcement will always be a key part of the solution for those who refuse to change their behaviour and for the organised criminals trashing our country.”