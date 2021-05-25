Shetland drug crime: Two men aged 46 and 47 appear in court following 'significant recovery' of Heroin with a street value of £135,000 in Lerwick

Two men are to appear in court on Tuesday in connection with a drug recovery in Shetland involving Heroin with an estimated street value of £135,000.

By Hannah Brown
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 11:56 am
Two men, aged 46 and 47, have been arrested and charged in connection with a drug recovery involving heroin with a street value of £135,000.
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Officers in the Sandveien area of Lerwick approached a van at around 12.45 pm on Monday, 24 May, following concerns from the police.

Following this, heroin with an estimated street value of £135,000 was seized nearby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Two men, aged 46 and 47, have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and are expected to appear at Lerwick Sheriff Court on May 25.

Detective Sergeant Bruce Peebles of Lerwick CID said: “This was a significant recovery of Class A drugs, especially for Shetland. I want to assure people that we are committed to tackling the sale and supply of drugs in our communities.”

Anyone with information or concerns about drug offences can contact Police Scotland on 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.