All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
15 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
7 hours ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
12 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
13 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
14 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
15 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike

Seven charged with ‘mobbing and rioting’ in Dumbarton

Seven people accused of mobbing and rioting in Dumbarton are set to appear in court on Monday after police swooped on five homes on Friday.

Alan Young
By Alan Young
Published 17th Mar 2023, 23:17 GMT

Officers were called to Graham Road in the town’s Brucehill on February 28 after about 300 people had gathered outside after Police Scotland said it had received reports of disorder and vandalism.

Four men – aged 21, 27, 45 and 48 – as well as three women – aged 31, 36, and 43 – are set to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Monday after they were charged with mobbing and rioting.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police Scotland said the charges followed raids on five properties in Clydebank, Glasgow, Port Glasgow, Wishaw, and Livingstone on Friday.

Officers were called to Graham Road in the town’s Brucehill on February 28
Officers were called to Graham Road in the town’s Brucehill on February 28
Officers were called to Graham Road in the town’s Brucehill on February 28

Detective Inspector Bernadette Walls said: “Crime affects the whole community and can cause fear and alarm, we aim to address these issues.

“It’s important local residents, workers and visitors to the area feel secure and reassured that they can go about their day-to-day lives free from the fear of violence and antisocial behaviour.”

Police Scotland said its investigation is still ongoing.