A 27-year-old man and his girlfriend were walking through Queen's Park, Glasgow at around 8pm on Wednesday, September 8.

When the couple approached the bandstand area in the park, they became involved in an altercation with a group of youths.

The group of around 15 individuals – described as Asian in appearance with dark hair and aged 14 and 16, wearing dark clothing – then attacked the man by punching and kicking him.

A 27-year-old man was seriously attacked and stabbed in Queen's Park in the Southside of Glasgow on Wednesday (Photo: Google Maps).

One of the youths then stabbed the 27-year-old.

The man was taken by ambulance to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he remains for treatment.

Medical staff describe his condition as serious but stable.

The youths, including the suspect for the stabbing, all ran up the hill in the park after the attack.

Detective Constable James Johnston, Cathcart CID, said: "Although initially there was an altercation, there was absolutely no reason for this level of violence and for the man to be stabbed.

"Thankfully, a number of people came to the aid of the man and his partner and called an ambulance.”

Police Scotland has named the attack as a serious assault and are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

As it was a warm evening, police believe the park would have been busy and have commented that anyone who witnessed or captured the incident could prove to be very helpful for their ongoing enquiries.

Constable Johnston added: "I believe the park, as it was a warm evening, would have been busy and so I am keen to hear from anyone who may, for example, have either captured the incident on their mobile phone or who may have footage of people in the park around the time - between 7.45pm and 8pm. Their information could prove very helpful to our enquiries."

Information can be passed to officers at Cathcart Police Station via 101 by quoting reference number 3645 of 8 September, 2021, when calling.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

