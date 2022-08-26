Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alexander Thomson, 42, was convicted of 17 charges of rape and physical attacks between 2013 and 2019 across West Lothian.

This included knocking one victim's teeth out and making her swallow them.

He also put a plastic bag over another terrified woman's head as she slept and tried to choke her.

Monster: Alexander Thomson carried out 17 brutal rapes

Two of the women had since passed away, but special permission was granted for their brave police statements to be read to the High Court in Glasgow by a female officer.

A judge yesterday made Thomson the subject of an Order for Lifelong Restriction (OLR) meaning he may never be released to strike again. He will have to convince a panel of experts that he is fit to return to our streets.

Thomson carried out his reign of terror on four women in Livingston, Bathgate and Broxburn, his home town.

After one rape, Thomson casually walked away from his victim and offered to make her coffee.

Another victim endured Thomson gouging her with a knife where a tattoo of an ex-boyfriend's name was.

The court heard he once kicked her on the head causing teeth to break.

Thomson ordered her to then swallow them and he also pulled part of a tooth out with pliers.

The thug must also serve a minimum four years behind bars before he can attempt to have the OLR lifted, but is unlikely to succeed given the extent of his offending.

Following sentencing, Detective Chief Inspector Steven McMillan said: “Thomson is a dangerous, serial abuser who presents a threat to women. Today’s sentencing will hopefully ensure that others are kept safe from him. He inflicted some of the most horrendous and shocking abuse I’ve ever come across.”

Judge Tom Hughes paid tribute to the victims whose testimony finally brought Thomson to justice.

He told the thug: "You have a dreadful record of convictions. A social work report confirms the danger you pose to society and female partners."