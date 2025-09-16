Scott Fraser received a jail sentence | Image supplied

A serial conman and domestic abuser who lured his victims with a false story about a dead baby and having cancer has been jailed.

Scott Fraser is known to have carried out a two-decade campaign of abuse against multiple women around the UK.

Fraser, from Aberdeen, told a probation officer last September he had turned his life around - then strangled his next victim a week later.

On Monday at Cheshire Crown Court he was sentenced to 27 months in jail for the throttling attack, which he pleaded guilty to only on the first day of his trial in July.

Sentencing was postponed from July until now while the court prepared reports on the offender’s background.

The judge, however, was so concerned by Fraser’s behaviour that he issued a warning to the conman’s new girlfriend who was present in court.

The court had previously heard how, in September 2024, the 57-year-old became enraged at his partner over a birthday card she had signed but left his name off.

The couple were living in England at the time and Fraser wanted her to return to Aberdeen with him for a court appearance.

Fraser, who is 6ft 5in, grabbed her by the collar of her dressing gown and lifted her off the floor into the air. He added: “You’re coming to Aberdeen with me, or I’ll kill your f***ing family.

“I won’t do it. I’ll get someone else to do it. I’ve got people on speed dial.”

He continued to throttle her for two-and-a-half minutes before letting go.

Fraser pleaded guilty to assault by beating on January 15 this year and intentional strangulation on June 30.

While the victim’s name was revealed in court, she has asked The Scotsman to protect her identity.

Fraser had been sentenced in Aberdeen for defrauding and abducting his ex-partner Debbie McFarlane in the city.

He had pleaded guilty to threatening her with a knife, holding her prisoner and scamming her of £50,000.

On September 17 he had told a social worker he had given up alcohol and was a changed man - but the attack on the English victim happened on September 25.

Two days later he was given a community sentence in Aberdeen, only narrowly avoiding jail.

Within a week of being sentenced in Scotland, Fraser drove to a probation meeting without a licence or insurance in what is believed to have been his new partner’s car.

He was fined £700, banned from driving for a year and given six penalty points at Warrington Magistrates Court in February.

Fraser then admitted to assault and intentional strangulation, for which he was sentenced on Monday.

Former partners have told how Fraser has a tattoo of a dead baby on his arm and a tattoo of his dead brother - despite neither ever existing.

He also lies repeatedly about having cancer and the court heard how he was previously convicted for domestic assault in 2015, 2016 and 2024.

Judge Simon Berkson said: “What you did was a disgraceful act of domestic violence towards a person you had been with for some time.

“It has had a significant effect on her life.

“You strangled her for two-and-a-half minutes.

“That is a long time to have your hands around somebody’s neck having previously threatened her with violence and previously been violent towards her.”

Judge Berkson jailed Fraser, now of Nantwich, Cheshire, for 27 months saying he will serve at least half the sentence behind bars.