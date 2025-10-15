Claire Leveque was found in a hot tub with ‘serious injuries’ and died a short time later

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A “cruel and selfish” man has been found guilty of murdering his partner in a hot tub in Shetland.

Aren Pearson murdered Claire Leveque, 24, in a “truly horrifying” assault at a property in the Sandness area on February 11, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victim Claire Leveque. | Police Scotland

According to the indictment, the 41-year-old repeatedly struck Ms Leveque on the head, neck and body with knives or similar instruments.

He also inflicted blunt force trauma to her head, neck and body, compressed her neck, and submerged her head and body in water.

Ms Leveque, a Canadian national, was found in a hot tub with “serious injuries”. She died a short time later.

Police said that in the period before officers arrived at the scene, Pearson had left the house and driven to the nearby Melby Pier, where he “deliberately” drove his car into the sea. He then returned to the house where he was arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aren Pearson's Porsche wreckage on shore. | Crown Office

Pearson was found guilty of Ms Leveque’s murder on Wednesday, following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Brian Thomson, 67, was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on September 16

Speaking following the verdict, Detective Inspector Richard Baird said the level of violence inflicted by Pearson was “truly horrifying”.

He went on: “Our investigation uncovered evidence of a controlling and violent relationship with Claire Leveque, where Pearson sought to degrade and abuse her prior to her death.

“These actions and his actions after his violent attack which led to her death show him as a cruel and selfish individual and it is right that he will now face the consequences of what he has done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Today’s verdict cannot change what happened, but I hope it brings a degree of closure to Claire’s family.”

Chief Inspector Chris Sewell, Shetland area commander, said that, fortunately, crimes of this nature were “extremely rare” in Shetland.

“This was a harrowing incident, which we know had a wide impact across the local community in our islands,” he said.

“I know that many people’s thoughts across Shetland will be with Claire Leveque’s family and friends today.”