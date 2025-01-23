Second boy, 16, arrested under Terrorism Act after incident at Scottish mosque

Police say there is no risk to the community following arrests in Greenock

A second 16-year-old boy has been arrested under the Terrorism Act after an incident outside a mosque.

On Thursday at around 9am, police apprehended one youth outside the Inverclyde Islamic Centre, Greenock, under the Act.

It is understood he remains in custody. Police Scotland has said there is no risk to the community.

Assistant Chief Constable Andy Freeburn said on Thursday evening a second male of the same age had been arrested “in the Greenock area”.

The Inverclyde Islamic Centre, Greenock, where a youth was apprehended | Google Maps

He said: “During the course of the investigation, a second 16-year-old male youth was arrested this afternoon in the Greenock area in connection with a separate terrorism offence.

“He has been released without charge pending further enquiries.”

Earlier in the day, Mr Freeburn said: “Shortly after 9am on Thursday January 23 a 16-year-old male youth was arrested outside the Inverclyde Islamic Centre, Laird Street, Greenock, in connection with offences under the Terrorism Act.

“The youth remains in custody and inquiries continue.

“There is nothing to suggest anyone else was involved or that there is any further risk to the public.

“We are speaking to members of the local community to provide reassurance and I would urge anyone with information or who has any concerns to please come forward and speak to officers.”

Martin McCluskey, Labour MP for Inverclyde and Renfrewshire West, which covers Greenock, said: “As people will have seen from media reports, the boy is understood to be a white Scottish male and the police have said that there is no indication that anyone else was involved or that there is any further risk to the public.