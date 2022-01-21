Sean Dawson, 23, was last seen at about 5pm on Thursday, January 20.
Read More
Read MoreNicholas Rossi: Man ‘who faked death’ re-arrested after missing extradition hear...
He is described as being 5ft, with a slim build, fair complexion, and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a distinctive hooded jumper with an image of a 'Geisha' on it.Anyone who believes they have seen Sean since, or who has any information which could assist the police, has been urged to call 101, quoting incident 2744 of 20/1/22.