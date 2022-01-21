Sean Dawson, 23, was last seen at about 5pm on Thursday, January 20.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is described as being 5ft, with a slim build, fair complexion, and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a distinctive hooded jumper with an image of a 'Geisha' on it.Anyone who believes they have seen Sean since, or who has any information which could assist the police, has been urged to call 101, quoting incident 2744 of 20/1/22.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.