Sean Dawson: Police appeal after man reported missing in Elgin

Police have issued an appeal, as they attempt to trace a man who has been reported missing from the New Elgin area.

By Anna Bryan
Friday, 21st January 2022, 6:39 am

Sean Dawson, 23, was last seen at about 5pm on Thursday, January 20.

He is described as being 5ft, with a slim build, fair complexion, and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a distinctive hooded jumper with an image of a 'Geisha' on it.Anyone who believes they have seen Sean since, or who has any information which could assist the police, has been urged to call 101, quoting incident 2744 of 20/1/22.

Sean Dawson, 23 who has been reported missing from the New Elgin area.