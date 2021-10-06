A Clydebank woman was given a six-year ban on owning animals following an Scottish SPCA investigation. Photo: Scottish SPCA

The pet owner was also given 160 hours’ community service and an 18-month supervision order for causing unnecessary suffering to her dog following a Scottish SPCA investigation.

Thea Anderson of Duncombe View, Clydebank, admitted to causing unnecessary suffering of her three-year-old mastiff cross dog, Lexi, by leaving her alone in a property with no access to food or water for a prolonged period. Lexi was severely emaciated and passed away.

The 21-year-old also failed to seek veterinary treatment for Lexi at the end of her life which would have eased her immense suffering.

The offence happened between June 27 and July 27 2020.

Anderson appeared at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Tuesday (October 5).

Lexi was found deceased locked in the hallway of Anderson’s home.

The examining vet concluded that Lexi would have either died of organ failure or dehydration.

Either of these conditions would have caused her a slow and painful death.

Scottish SPCA inspector Gillian Dick said: “This is a really upsetting case. Lexi’s death was entirely avoidable if she had been given an adequate diet and water.

“When we first entered the address there was a strong smell of a decaying body and there were dog faeces on the floor behind the door. We saw Lexi at the end of the hall with a blanket partially covering her body. It was clear to us that someone had placed the blanket over Lexi.

“Lexi was completely emaciated. There was no fat covering on her body. She had been locked in the hallway and on inspecting the rest of the house it was cluttered and filthy.

“That was when I found the bag of dog food in the hallway cupboard. It was a big bag and only a third of the food was out of it. It’s so sad to think of Lexi being so close to this food while starving to death.”

If anyone is concerned about an animal, they can contact the Scottish SPCA’s confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

