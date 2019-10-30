Scottish subway driver jailed after teenager he raped secretly recorded his confession

A former Glasgow subway driver was jailed for five years today for raping a teenager after his "confession" was recorded.

Ian Willis ,43, sexually assaulted and raped the 18-year-old victim in March 2017 at a house in Coatbridge, in Lanarkshire.

A judge told Willis that he took advantage of the teenager's intoxicated condition as she was sleeping.

Lord Turnbull said at the High Court in Edinburgh that he recognised that Willis has led a hard-working life as "an upstanding member of the community".

But he added: "However, the fact is you have also engaged in sexual criminal conduct of a serious nature."

Willis, of Mitchell Street, Coatbridge, had denied raping the teenager when she was asleep and incapable of consenting and committing other sex acts, but was found guilty after an earlier trial.

His victim later made a call to Willis in which she spoke about what he had done to her.

The phone call was recorded by one of her friends. During it she said to him: "It was rape." He replied: "I know."

The recording was played to jurors during the trial of Willis.

The court heard that Willis had been at a St Patrick's Day celebration in his home town and was drunk.

Defence counsel Janice Green said Willis continued to maintain the position he adopted at trial but added: "He recognises that he has been convicted of a grave offence."

She said Willis was a first offender and a total of 22 character references were provided to the court on his behalf.

She said: "I would invite the court to reflect on the fact the references are eloquent of previous good character."

The defence counsel said Willis was assessed as posing a low risk of further sexual offending.

She said: "What is clear is that he has been deeply affected by the devastation he has caused to others, particularly his immediate family."

Willis was earlier placed on the sex offenders' register.