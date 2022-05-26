On May 12, the charity received a report from a member of the public, who was shocked to find that their mother’s female long-haired cat had returned home with her stomach, rear end and legs shaved.

This individual posted about the incident on social media and discovered that the same thing had happened to several neighbours’ cats in Sauchie, Alloa.

Scottish SPCA inspector, Mairi Wright, said, “We would urge anyone who has experienced something similar to report the incident to our confidential helpline.

“We understand that someone may think they are helping the cats stay cool as the weather warms up, or be trying to remove matted fur but this is not the proper way to do it.

“If anyone has had this happen to their pet or has any information on this incident they can contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”