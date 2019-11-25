Scottish police hunt missing restricted patient

Have your say

Police are hunting a restricted patient, missing from a hospital on the south side of Glasgow.

Lee McFadyen was last seen at 11.45 a.m. yesterday morning.

He is described as being aged 33 years, 5ft 10in tall, with black hair, fair complexion, brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black rimmed glasses, a black parka jacket with grey fur hood, grey jumper, grey t-shirt, blue jeans and black trainers.

A spokeswoman from the Scottish Government said: "We are keen to trace this patient as soon as possible and if anyone sees him or has any information regarding his whereabouts, they should contact Police Scotland on 101 or your local police office."

