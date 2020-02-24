Scottish police appeal after two schoolchildren approached by men in car

A Scottish police force is appealing for information after two schoolboys were approaced by men in a car.

Police are appealing for information after the suspicious incident in Inverness yesterday, where the boys were approached by two men in a car.

The boys aged 6 and 10 years old were in Westfield Way around 4.30pm when a car pulled up and one of the men asked the boys to get into the car.

Inspector Alastair Garrow said : "The boys refused to get in the car and are safe and well.

"This is a worrying incident and we have carried out a review of CCTV and door to door enquiries to ascertain who these two men are.

"One of the men is described as having a short beard, brown hair wearing a blue/red jacket or jumper. They were driving a dark blue car.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 2674 of 23 February."

