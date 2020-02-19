Scottish paintball business raided with more than 40 guns stolen

Have your say

More than 40 paintball guns and other equipment have been stolen from a business in Aberdeen.

The theft was discovered at around 3pm on Monday when the owner checked a storage container on farmland near the B977 in Dyce.

A total of 41 paintball guns and two boxes of paintballs were found to be missing.

Detective Sergeant John Lumsden, of Aberdeen CID, said: "Paintballing is a popular pastime and these items may be circulated or even offered for sale.

"I would like to stress that although these items cannot be converted into viable firearms, they could cause harm if used by inexperienced people.

"We are keen to speak to anyone with information about any of the items described.

"If you can help please call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0691 of Tuesday. Or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

BT-4 Combat guns, several black BT Omega guns, a black DYE SP-1 gun with a laser sight attached, a green BT TM-7 gun with a green sling attached and a BT model gun with a long barrel with a name engraved on the barrel were among those taken.

All the above firearms had ammunition chambers and decompressed air canisters attached.

