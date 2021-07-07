Police Scotland has released a statement asking fans to act responsibly as the Scottish Open returns to East Lothian.

In an online message, the police have asked that only people with a ticket are allowed to attend the event.

Police will be deployed in the area as the tournament kicks off with the world’s highest ranking golfers descending on the The Renaissance Club.

Their statement added: “Plan your journey to arrive in good time and make sure you’re aware of the parking that’s available.

Scottish Open: Police set rules for golf fans as East Lothian prepares to host the iconic tournament

"If you’re using public transport, find out about the local public transport network before you make your journey. Plan your journey home in advance as well.

“Drink responsibly and don’t overindulge, be considerate of those around you and those living nearby. Check the weather forecast and dress for the conditions.

“We hope everyone attending has a safe and enjoyable event.”

The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open 2021 takes place from 8 to 11 July 2021.

