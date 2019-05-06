Scottish Olympian Callum Skinner launches appeal after his car is stolen in England

Scottish double Olympic medal winner Callum Skinner has launched an appeal on social media after his ‘rare’ car was stolen by thieves in Manchester.

Callum, who last competed at the Commonwealth Games in Australia, where he won a bronze medal in the 1km time trial, before announcing his retirement from track cycling.

The Glasgow-born cyclist, who won a gold in the team sprint and a silver in the individual sprint at the Rio Olympic Games, posted on Twitter that his car had been stolen in Manchester, where he lives.

26-year-old Callum wrote: “If anyone sees this car reg WO64 ORA (might have had reg changed) with a Manchester bee and saltire on the rear window, it’s stolen and it’s mine. It’s quite a rare model given it’s an e-tron A3. Give the police a call if you see it. Thanks”

The Audi car is a plug-in Hybrid model that is no longer manufactured by the company.

Callum is the ‘lead athlete’ for campaign group ‘Global Athlete’, which aims to change conditions for sportsmen and women in the wake of scandals in recent years around doping and sex abuse.

