Scottish man tried to film woman getting changed in Asda supermarket

A peeping tom who tried to film a woman as she got changed in an Asda supermarket was spared jail.

Leo Findlay, 33, held his mobile phone over a cubicle in a changing room, to try to capture the woman getting undressed.

The pervert admitted a charge of voyeurism at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Friday, September 13 and was told to sign the sex offenders' register for the next five years The charge he admitted was that he 'did operate equipment with the intention of enabling yourself or another to observe'.

It added that 'in that you did place your mobile phone over the top of a changing cubicle and direct the camera towards her whilst she was removing her clothing, placing her in a state of fear and alarm'.

Findlay spied on the woman at the Britannia Way in Renfrew, Renfrewshire, store on August 10.

It was described as 'baffling' by his defence brief.

READ MORE - Backstreet Boy Nick Carter gets restraining order against brother Aaron



Defending, Stephen McGuire said: "He tells me he would welcome support.

"I invite your Lordship to take the view that a community payback order with supervision, a programme requirement and unpaid work might be an appropriate way of dealing with this.

"He recognises the baffling background to this incident, and has deep-rooted and genuine regret in relation to the way he behaved on this occasion."

Sheriff William Gallacher said he was unsure whether to instruct Findlay to pay compensation to his victim, because he was uncertain whether his money would be welcomed.

Mr McGuire said Findlay's ability to pay a financial penalty was likely to be difficult as he was expecting to soon be fired from his job.

Findlay was placed under social workers' supervision for two-and-a-half years, and told to do 100 hours of unpaid work within four months.

He was also put on the sex offenders' register for five years.

READ MORE - Brexit is turning Scottish independence supporters into unionists – Pamela Nash