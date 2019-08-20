Scottish man told his mother: 'I'll do 25 years for you' before attacking her

Have your say

A man who attacked his own mum with a knife was spared jail.

Lee Kennedy, 28, was in a boozed-up rage when he grabbed a carving knife from a kitchen and hit his mum twice with the blunt size of the blade.

Chillingly, Kennedy told her: "I will do 25 years for you."

Kennedy, who was on bail at the time, had been found lying in the road in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, and his mum was alerted on March 21, 2018.

The worried woman and her carer went to their home, and found the front door ajar and the keys in the lock, depute fiscal Emma Thomson told Dumbarton Sheriff Court.

Intoxicated Kennedy launched a vile verbal assault and was "shouting, ranting and raving", a court heard.

He made threats about a lengthy jail sentence, before grabbing a large, stainless steel carving knife.

He attacked his mum twice with the blunt side of the blade before running out.

In the hours afterwards, Kennedy's mum and her carer were watching TV when Kennedy began kicking and banging the front door - waving a black-handled knife.

He grabbed another kitchen knife and two smaller ones before he fled.

Police arrested him shortly before midnight in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire.

Defence solicitor Scott Adair said the offence was more than 17 months old and that Kennedy, who had no previous convictions, had behaved since then.

Kennedy pleaded guilty to assaulting his mother and repeatedly striking her on the head with a knife - while on bail.

He also admitted acting in an aggressive manner, by shouting, swearing, uttering threats of violence, brandishing a knife at his mother and striking walls and doors with a knife.

Kennedy pleaded guilty to a charge of failure to appear at a court diet in June 2018.

Sheriff Lindsey Kooner said: "I'm sure you do appreciate what an upsetting and alarming experience that was for your mother.

"Your mother seems anxious to restore relations."

Kennedy was put on social work supervision for 12 months, ordered to do 90 hours of unpaid work in the community, and told to pay a £100 fine for failing to appear at a previous hearing.