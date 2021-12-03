North East Scotland MSP Douglas Lumsden posted pictures on social media of graffiti on the door and window of his office in the Rosemount Place.
The MSP, who shares his office with other MSPs Liam Kerr and Tess White, took to social media to share the disturbing images writing: "Scottish Parliamentary staff came to work this morning and were greeted by this despicable vandalism.
"No one deserves to be faced with this, in what is meant to be a fair and tolerant society.”
It is understood that the City of Aberdeen Conservatives group HQ on West Mount Street was also vandalised.
Other MSPs were quick to condemn the incident with MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston branding the incident: "Absolutely disgraceful" with MSP Murdo Fraser adding it was "dreadful".
The incident has been reported to the police.
Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.