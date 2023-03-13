Scottish businessman who made over £13m from life of crime ordered to pay back just £814

​A businessman who made more than £13 million from his life of crime has been ordered to hand over just £814.35 to prosecutors.

Alistair Greig, 69, masterminded a money spinning Ponzi scheme, which he used to fund a lavish lifestyle.

His scam convinced dozens of individuals to place their funds in “guaranteed” high interest accounts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jurors found Greig pocketed more than £13m thanks to the scam.

High Court in Edinburgh

But Greig used the sums to buy top of the range cars, fancy holiday homes and no expense spared trips to English Premiership matches.

He was found guilty three years ago and is serving a ten-year prison term. Prosecutors tried to recover his ill gotten gains using proceeds of crime legislation.

On Monday, prosecutors and Greig’s legal team agreed the accused made a total of £13,281,671.25 from criminal activities.

However, both lawyers told judge Lord Braid that Greig only has £814.33 available to seize at this point in time.

Prosecution lawyer Dan Byrne told the High Court in Edinburgh the Crown will return to court if it discovers any more of Greig’s ill gotten gains.

Lord Braid then ordered the sum of £814.33 to be handed over to the authorities.

He said: “I will make an order in that sum to be made available to the sheriff clerk at Airdrie within six months of today’s date.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greig was unanimously found guilty in 2020 of obtaining £13,281,671.25 by fraud through his scheme between August 2001 and October 2014.

He pretended to investors he would place money for them in a short-term deposit scheme with the Royal Bank of Scotland for fixed periods of time.

He was also convicted of breaching financial services and markets legislation and converting and transferring £5.7m in criminal property.

The Crown listed a total of 165 victims of fraud on the indictment brought against Greig, formerly of Cairnbulg, in Aberdeenshire.

He used his ill-gotten gains to fund investments in property, including a holiday home in Cornwall, and a classic car business.

He also treated himself to a high end Bentley and Range Rover vehicles and spent lavishly on trips to Old Trafford to see Manchester United and to Cheltenham and Ascot for race meetings.