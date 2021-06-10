Scottish Borders fire-raising: Over £36,000 worth of damage caused in Greenlaw Dean after 'reckless' act of wilful fire-raising

Police Scotland is appealing for information after around £36,000 worth of plastic crop cover rolls were deliberately set on fire and destroyed at Greenlaw Dean, Berwickshire.

By Beth Murray
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 7:56 am
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The incident happened just before midnight on Tuesday, June 8, and officers have said that while significant damage was caused, the fire could have easily spread further.

No-one was injured but police are now keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Detective Liam Myers, said: “This was a reckless and dangerous act and we're carrying out enquiries in the local area.

“We’re appealing to anyone with information on the fire which could assist our enquiries to please come forward.

"We're also looking to hear from anyone who was in the area and may have seen anyone suspicious around the time of the incident or anyone in Greenlaw who has CCTV.

"We are particularly interested in two silver or white BMW / Audi type saloons which were seen in the area at the time"

If you have any information on the incident you should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0055 of June 9.

Police are investigating after around £36,000 worth of plastic crop cover rolls were deliberately set on fire and destroyed at Greenlaw Dean, Berwickshire.

If you would like to report information anonymously you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Read More

Read More
'These are people's homes' - anger as care home residents told to wear masks

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.