Scots woman named after being found dead alongside husband at rural French home in suspected murder

A Scottish woman has been named after being found dead alongside her husband at their home in rural France, with detectives fearing they may have been murdered.

The bodies of Dawn Searle and her husband Andrew were discovered by a neighbour at the hamlet of Les Pesquiès, near Villefranche-de-Rouergue, in south-west France on Thursday.

The couple were both in their 60s.

Mrs Searle, also known as Dawn Kerr, was originally from Musselburgh, near Edinburgh, and had worked in Scotland as a project manager.

The couple were understood to have retired to France around ten years ago and been married in 2023.

Mr Searle was originally from West Sussex, but had worked at Standard Life in Edinburgh and Barclay’s in Glasgow.

He spent more than two decades working in financial crime, which involved sanction screening and anti-bribery measures.

La Dépêche du Midi, the regional newspaper, said police believed the couple may have been killed during a break-in.

The mayor of Villefranche-de-Rouergue, Jean-Sébastien Orcibal, dismissed speculation the deaths were due to a burglary “gone wrong”.

No lines of enquiry have been ruled out, local media reported, and the causes of death are yet to be determined.

The couple were described by their neighbours as “popular” within the community. They had been running a gîte [lodging] in the centre of the hamlet, neighbours said, and were “well integrated” in the village.

Dominique, a neighbour, told La Dépêche du Midi: “We knew them, we walked our dogs together. They were very much appreciated locally.

"When they arrived, they made contact with the neighbours and, in September, they would often have a meal with everyone at their house.”

They were also described as nature lovers who moved to rural France for the lifestyle.

Forensic experts were visible at the cordoned-off house on Thursday, while a police helicopter and drone flew above the hamlet.

Les Pesquiès has around 100 residents and is very popular with expats.

Mr Searle had maintained a LinkedIn account, writing in one job description post: "Responsible for the delivery of significant improvements in AFC [anti-financial crime] capability, developing effective operating models within a group structure."

This included "sanction screening and monitoring, AFC Intelligence and Anti-bribery & Corruption", the LinkedIn profile had said.

Public prosecutor Nicolas Rigot-Muller said in a statement: “Given the current state of investigations, I do not wish to comment on the case.

“I am waiting to know the date and the result of the autopsies, as well as what comes back from the initial investigations, so that I can share tangible information.”