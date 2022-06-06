Over the 2021/22 period, there were 7,046 recorded incidents, including officers and staff being punched, kicked and even bitten.

Although this is a decrease of 251 incidents from last year, it is still 8.6% higher than the five year average.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over May 28 and 29, there were four assaults alone against officers working in Glasgow and in Edinburgh.

Injuries included a broken finger, a lacerated knee, head and facial injuries and being bitten while helping a man in custody.

Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor commented: “Being the victim of an assault can have a long lasting impact both physically and mentally. Police officers and staff are no different and violence directed towards them when they’re trying to keep people safe is deplorable.

"The wider impact can also affect the communities we serve if officers need time away from police duties to recover.

"It’s not simply part of the job, it’s not acceptable and it will not be tolerated.”

Scotland crime news: Assaults on police officers and staff remain above five year average

In response Operational Safety Training has been enhanced to increase the annual refresher course from one day to two days as well as the introduction of new techniques and de-escalation tactics.