The incident happened at around 7pm on Thursday, November 25 on Sauchiehall Street near the junction with North Street.

A 37-year-old man was making his way across the road at the pedestrian crossing, when he was struck by a dark coloured vehicle.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Following the incident, officers are now keen to speak to the driver of a dark coloured vehicle who stopped at the scene.

Sergeant Gemma Blackadder from the Road Policing Unit said: “This has left a man with serious injuries and we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to come forward.

"You can do this by contacting 101 quoting incident reference number 3165 of 25 Nov 21.”

