Sarah Everard's murder in London prompted fresh safety calls.

Sarah Everard was kidnapped, raped and murdered in March this year.

A man has accepted responsibility for her death and pleaded guilty to kidnapping and raping her.

Who was Sarah Everard?

Born in Surrey in 1987, Sarah Everard grew up in York where she attended Fulford School.

She studied Human Geography at St Cuthbert's Society, Durham University, from 2005 to 2008.

At the time of her death, Ms Everard was a 33-year-old marketing executive for a digital media agency who was living in London’s Brixton Hill area.

Her family described her as 'kind and thoughtful, caring and dependable' and said she brought so much joy into people's lives

A family statement read: “Sarah was bright and beautiful - a wonderful daughter and sister.

"She was kind and thoughtful, caring and dependable. She always put others first and had the most amazing sense of humour.

“She was strong and principled and a shining example to us all.

“We are very proud of her and she brought so much joy to our lives.”

What happened to Sarah?

Walking home from a friend’s house near Clapham Junction at around 9pm on March 3, Sarah Everard walked across Clapham Common.

Police commented she spoke to her boyfriend on her mobile phone for about fifteen minutes.

Reports showed she agreed to meet him the next day.

At around 9.30pm, doorbell camera footage and dashcam footage from a police car showed Sarah on Poynders Road.

The next day, her boyfriend contacted the police on March 4 after she did not meet him and she was not in contact.

On March 6, Police launched an appeal to try and trace Sarah and on March 10, police searching Hoad's Wood near Ashford, Kent, found human remains in a large builder's bag at 4.20pm.

The 33-year-old’s body was identified through dental records on March 12.

On June 1, a post-mortem declared that Sarah Everard died from "compression of the neck.”

Across the UK, Ms Everard’s tragic death sparked fresh calls for women’s safety which resulted in many vigils and marches.

Who is Wayne Couzens?

48-year-old Wayne Couzens was a member of the Army Reserves for two years from 2002, the Times reported.

In 2018, it is understood the married dad-of-two transferred to the Metropolitan Police.

He was entitled to carry a firearm and a Metropolitan Police Service warrant card.

On February 28, Couzens allegedly exposed himself in front of a woman at a fast food restaurant in south London.

Despite the complaint, it is understood he continued to work.

On the night of Ms Everard’s death, he finished his shift at 8pm at the United States embassy – around three miles away from where Ms Everard went missing.

On March 12, Couzens was charged for the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard.

Couzens’ plea

On June 8, Couzens accepted responsibility for the killing of Ms Everard and he pleaded guilty to her kidnap and rape.

He also pleaded guilty to a second charge of rape between March 2 and 10.

The defendant said: "Guilty, sir" when asked for his plea to the charges of rape and kidnapping.

A further hearing is due to take place on July 9.

