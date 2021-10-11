The High Court in Edinburgh heard the mother of a man on trial accused of plotting an attack on a mosque told police she believed her son had shaved his head because of his “infatuation” with Adolf Hitler.

Sam Imrie has been charged with posting statements on social media platform Telegram suggesting he was going to carry out an attack on the Fife Islamic Centre in Glenrothes.

The 24-year-old has also been accused of planning to stream live footage of “an incident”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Giving evidence on Monday, the accused’s mother, Joyce Imrie, said that while passing her son on the stairs in the family home, he had told her: “Mum, I’ve done something really stupid, I pretended to set a mosque on fire.”

Asked about her son’s demeanour when he told her this, she replied: “Terror, despair. Despair is the best word I could use. I think he was probably horrified by himself.”

The court heard that Ms Imrie had described her son as a “loner” and a “recluse”.

In her statement to police on the day after her son’s arrest, Ms Imrie said: “I would describe him as a loner who very rarely leaves his room. He has no friends, no visitors to the house, no girlfriend that I’m aware of.”

She said she did not remember making the statement, but agreed that she was telling police the truth.

The court heard that the accused had become withdrawn after becoming the victim of a serious assault at the age of 14.

He had left school, shut himself off from friends and started drinking, Ms Imrie said.

The court was shown posts on Imrie’s Facebook page of Adolf Hitler and Donald Trump.

Ms Imrie said she was not aware that her son had used the messaging app Telegram to speak with neo-Nazis in the US.

She said she would have taken steps to intervene if she thought her son was being “groomed” online.

Giving evidence at the High Court in Edinburgh, Ms Imrie initially told the court she believed her son had shaved his head because of the TV show Jackass, and its star Steve-O.

“They had buzzcuts as kids, they shaved their heads like Steve-O out of Jackass,” she said, referring to Imrie and his brother. I never even noticed.”

Asked why she thought he had shaved his head, Ms Imrie replied, “To be a fool really”, and said it had not been something that caused her concern.

But the court also heard that in her statement to police, when asked if she had concerns about her son shaving his head, she replied: “He didn’t say why (he had done it).

“I would say that it was because of his infatuation with Hitler.”

Asked about this statement, Ms Imrie said: “I don’t understand why you would say it was because of Hitler, he didn’t have a bald head.”

Ms Imrie said she was doing a course at the time, in which a class mate had made a “controversial” presentation on Adolf Hitler.

She denied that an “infatuation” inherently meant something positive. “An interest could be unhealthy as well,” she said.

She said Imrie had being doing “some research” about Hitler at the time.

The court was shown photos of swastikas drawn in a closet in Imrie’s bedroom, along with the number 1488, which is linked to white supremacism.

Ms Imrie said she could not remember seeing them.

Ms Imrie also denied raising concerns with her son about posts he made on Facebook prior to his arrest. But the court heard she had told police at the time of his arrest that she had been concerned at comments he had made on Facebook about Hitler.

The court also heard that Imrie had been in trouble with police as a teenager, after writing racist graffiti that said “f*** Muslims” on a bus stop near his home.

Among other charges, Imrie has been accused of being in possession of neo-Nazi, anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim material and extreme pornography, including indecent images of children and an image involving a human corpse.

Imrie is also charged with driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol in July 2019.

He denies all of the nine charges against him, three of which come under the Terrorism Act.

The trial, before Lord Mulholland, continues.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.