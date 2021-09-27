Sabina Nessa: Man charged with murder of primary school teacher

Koci Selamaj, from Eastbourne, East Sussex, was arrested in the seaside town in the early hours of Sunday, and a light-coloured Nissan Micra was seized in a leafy residential street around half a mile away.
He was charged on Monday, and will appear before Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.
Ms Nessa, 28, was killed as she walked through Cator Park in Kidbrooke, south-east London, on her way to meet a friend on September 17.
Her body was found nearly 24 hours later covered with leaves near a community centre in the park.
Ms Nessa taught a year one class at Rushey Green Primary School in Catford, also south-east London.
On Friday, hundreds of people – including her sister – gathered for a candlelit vigil organised in Pegler Square, Kidbrooke, in her memory.
Jebina Yasmin Islam, Ms Nessa’s sister, broke down as she addressed crowds.
She said: “Words cannot describe how we are feeling, this feels like we are stuck in a bad dream and can’t get out of it – our world is shattered, we are simply lost for words.
“No family should go through what we are going through.”