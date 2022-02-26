Ryan Porteous: Hibs defender charged after alleged assault outside bar

The 22-year-old player was arrested after Police Scotland received a report of a woman being injured around 2am on Sunday.
The alleged incident took place outside Dalkeith Miners Club in Midlothian.
Earlier, Porteous played in the club's 2-0 Scottish Premiership win over Ross County at Easter Road.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault.
"Around 2.05am on Sunday, 20 February, 2022, police received a report of a woman being injured in the Woodburn Road area of Dalkeith.
"The 22-year-old man is subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal. He has been released on an undertaking and will appear at a later date.”
Hibs manager Shaun Maloney has held talks with the defender in recent days about off-the-field incidents.