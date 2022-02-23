The 22-year-old player was allegedly involved in an incident, which took place outside Dalkeith Miners Club, in Midlothian, in the early hours of Sunday, February 20.

Police Scotland confirmed an investigation is underway into the incident.

Daily Record sources said: "Porteous has been accused of throwing a plastic tumbler and injuring a woman on Saturday night.

"There was a lot of shouting and abuse directed at Ryan and there was a bit of a melee in the street outside.

"A young woman had to go to hospital for treatment after being caught up in the trouble.

"Her and her family are upset at what's happened.”

Sources have claimed that Ryan Porteous threw a cup which injured a woman, after a night-out at a Midlothian bar. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers in Midlothian are conducting enquiries after a woman sustained an injury outside a premises in the Woodburn Road area of Dalkeith around 2.05am on Sunday, 20 February, 2022.”

Hibs have been contacted for comment.

Sources have also claimed that Mr Porteous was involved in another incident on the same night.

The incident is said to have occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning, when the 22-year-old defender was seemingly captured by CCTV, standing outside a house in Dalkieth with a group of men – one of whom stole a wreath from the door.

A Hibernian spokesperson responded to these reports, saying: “We are aware of imagery that’s surfaced regarding Ryan Porteous.

“We are looking into it and will remind him of his responsibilities as a high-profile figure at Hibernian FC.”

