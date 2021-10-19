Ross Wright: Man, 26, missing from Dumbarton since last week as police launch appeal

Police Scotland is appealing for the public’s assistance in an effort to trace a man reported missing from Dumbarton last week

By Hannah Brown
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 10:22 am
Ross Wright, 26, was last seen at 2pm on Wednesday, October, 13, in Brucehill Road, Dumbarton.
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Ross Wright, 26, was last seen at 2pm on Wednesday, October, 13, in Brucehill Road, Dumbarton.

He left there on a bicycle and is believed to have visited a number of places across the Central Belt, including Helensburgh, Blantyre and Glasgow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

He is described as white, around 5 foot 11 inches tall with short brown coloured hair.

Police enquiries have identified Ross from CCTV wearing a red coloured jumper and grey jogging bottoms in Glasgow City Centre on October 16.

Inspector Samantha Glasgow said: “We want to trace Ross as quickly as possible and I’d be interested to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to him since last Friday, 15th October

“The public should not approach Ross but should report any sightings to Police Scotland immediately."

Those with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2010 of the 13/10/2021.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.