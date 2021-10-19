Ross Wright, 26, was last seen at 2pm on Wednesday, October, 13, in Brucehill Road, Dumbarton.

Ross Wright, 26, was last seen at 2pm on Wednesday, October, 13, in Brucehill Road, Dumbarton.

He left there on a bicycle and is believed to have visited a number of places across the Central Belt, including Helensburgh, Blantyre and Glasgow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is described as white, around 5 foot 11 inches tall with short brown coloured hair.

Police enquiries have identified Ross from CCTV wearing a red coloured jumper and grey jogging bottoms in Glasgow City Centre on October 16.

Inspector Samantha Glasgow said: “We want to trace Ross as quickly as possible and I’d be interested to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to him since last Friday, 15th October

“The public should not approach Ross but should report any sightings to Police Scotland immediately."

Those with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2010 of the 13/10/2021.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.