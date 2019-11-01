Reward of £10,000 offered for information on case of Scottish man murdered in front of children

A £10,000 reward has been offered in a bid to attain more information on the murder of a Scottish man who was stabbed to death in front of his two children.

Christopher Nicol, aged 27, was fatally stabbed in front of his two young children in a "brutal attack" following a robbery in his home in Greenock, Inverclyde, on September 26.

Last month, the victim's mother made an emotional appeal for information on the man responsible, and said: "I am devastated by the tragic death of my much-loved son Christopher." Picture: John Devlin

Crimestoppers is now offering up to £10,000 for information given exclusively to the charity which could lead to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the murder of the father of two young children aged five and six.

Angela Parker, national manager for Scotland Crimestoppers, said: "The horrific circumstances of this murder have left Christopher Nicol's family and friends devastated and shocked the local community.

"For someone to show such violence in front of young children is extremely distressing and a worry to everyone in the area.

"The man involved is clearly dangerous and must be caught before anyone else is harmed.

"We know that some people refuse to speak directly to police and, in this case, may be fearful or have loyalties preventing them from coming forward.

"Please let me reassure you that if you contact our charity, you will stay 100% anonymous.

"Crimestoppers has been around for over 31 years and we have helped millions of people to speak up anonymously."

Lives are changed forever

During a police press conference last month, Mr Nicol's mum, Karen Nicol, said: "I am devastated by the tragic death of my much-loved son Christopher. Our lives have been changed forever.

"He was a brilliant dad to his two young children, whom he worshipped and would have done anything for.

"The man responsible has taken one life and ruined the lives of all our family.

"Please, please if you have any information that will help officers, then call the police or Crimestoppers as soon as possible."