Officers were called to Albert Street at around 1.30pm on Saturday to a report of a man with a handgun.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers attended and there were no injuries and inquiries are currently ongoing to trace the person responsible.

“Anyone with any information surrounding the incident, or if you were on Albert Street around this time, please get in contact with police by calling 101 quoting incident number 1953.”

Police have issued an appeal in an effort to trace the individual.

