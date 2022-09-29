Renee MacRae case: William MacDowell guilty of murdering woman and three year old son in 1976

Renee MacRae disappeared with son Andrew after leaving their home near Inverness on 12 November 1976. Photo: Police Scotland/PA Wire

The jury found MacDowell guilty of murdering Renee MacRae and their three-year-old son Andrew near Inverness on November 12, 1976.

At the High Court in Inverness on Thursday, Lord Armstrong had told the jury if they find MacDowell not guilty - or that the case is not proven - the 80-year-old will not be able to be tried again unless there are exceptional circumstances.

MacDowell, of Penrith in Cumbria, denied the murders and one charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

He lodged two special defences - one of alibi, that he was elsewhere at the time, including in the Mercury Motor Inn with three colleagues before going home. The other, incrimination, alleges that if the murders did happen, they were committed by Mrs MacRae's estranged husband Gordon MacRae acting with others.

