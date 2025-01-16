'Reckless' off-road motorcyclist sparks police hunt after terrorising primary school children
A reckless off-road motorcyclist is being hunted in St Andrews after numerous reports of dangerous riding in the town, including one incident near a primary school.
Police are appealing for witnesses to help trace the person responsible.
Officers received a number of calls about the rider ebtween midday on Tuesday, January 7 and 2.50pm on Wednesday, January 8.
The motorcyclist is alleged to have been driving unlawfully at Kinnesburn/Pipeland Road, Bell Street and Pilmour Links. Police also received a report the same person had driven on the pavement, revving and circling around children and a teacher near a local primary school around 3.35pm on Roundhill Road, which was said to have caused great anxiety and concern.
The rider of the bike is described as white, and was wearing a black balaclava, a black jacket with a grey hooded top underneath, black trousers and black trainers. The bike has a white body, a black seat, and silver wheels
PC Lewis Ballantyne, from the St Andrews community team, said: “This person has been causing a nuisance in the town. Their actions are not only illegal, but they are also dangerous and have been causing distress to residents.
"We also know that they have been driving this motorcycle on East Sands beach and doing ‘wheelies’ in the town centre.
“Unfortunately, at this time they have not been identified. However, enquiries and a review of local CCTV are ongoing to confirm their identity. We would ask people who know anything regarding the above circumstances, to contact police”.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote reference number PS-20250108-1784 or alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.