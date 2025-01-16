'Reckless' off-road motorcyclist sparks police hunt after terrorising primary school children

Police are hunting for the motorcyclist, who was wearing a balaclava at the time of the incidents

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reckless off-road motorcyclist is being hunted in St Andrews after numerous reports of dangerous riding in the town, including one incident near a primary school.

Police are appealing for witnesses to help trace the person responsible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers received a number of calls about the rider ebtween midday on Tuesday, January 7 and 2.50pm on Wednesday, January 8.

Police received numerous reports about the motorcyclist in St Andrews

The motorcyclist is alleged to have been driving unlawfully at Kinnesburn/Pipeland Road, Bell Street and Pilmour Links. Police also received a report the same person had driven on the pavement, revving and circling around children and a teacher near a local primary school around 3.35pm on Roundhill Road, which was said to have caused great anxiety and concern.

The rider of the bike is described as white, and was wearing a black balaclava, a black jacket with a grey hooded top underneath, black trousers and black trainers. The bike has a white body, a black seat, and silver wheels

PC Lewis Ballantyne, from the St Andrews community team, said: “This person has been causing a nuisance in the town. Their actions are not only illegal, but they are also dangerous and have been causing distress to residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We also know that they have been driving this motorcycle on East Sands beach and doing ‘wheelies’ in the town centre.

“Unfortunately, at this time they have not been identified. However, enquiries and a review of local CCTV are ongoing to confirm their identity. We would ask people who know anything regarding the above circumstances, to contact police”.