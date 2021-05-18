Rangers: Scottish Government rejected bid for fans to celebrate inside Ibrox

Gers chiefs made the offer last month, the PA news agency reports, in the hope it would convince supporters without tickets to stay away from the stadium and avoid a repeat of the ugly scenes which followed when Steven Gerrard’s team clinched the Premiership title back in March.

With Hampden set to host 12,000 supporters at this summer’s European Championship, Rangers were hoping to secure permission to welcome similar numbers in through the gates of Ibrox to ensure the streets outside stayed empty.

The proposal would also have seen four more title parties held in the days after, each hosting another 10,000 season-ticket holders.

Their offer, however, was rejected by Holyrood chiefs who insisted they could not budge on plans to relax Covid-19 rules banning mass gatherings at that point.

Rangers’ party went ahead behind closed doors instead.

Outside, however, things soon got out of hand as an estimated 15,000 fans descended on Ibrox and Glasgow’s George Square, with fresh scenes of disorder taking place – including reports of fighting, public drunkenness and sectarian chanting.

Rangers chief executive Stewart Robertson laid out his proposal in a letter sent on April 21.

The Aberdeen game was due to take place just two days before most of Scotland moved into Tier 2 conditions, under which crowds of up to 500 were permitted, with event organisers able to apply for an increase.

“I’d be grateful if you could explore the possibility of us allowing some supporters into the stadium when we play Aberdeen on Saturday the 15th of May,” wrote Robertson in his letter to a high-ranking Government officer.

“As you know we are keen to ensure that we minimise the risk of crowds gathering outside the stadium or in other areas of Glasgow and Scotland on the day.

“We believe that we can have a better chance to achieve this if we were to be allowed to have fans in Ibrox Stadium to attend not only the match on the 15th of May but also on the days following the match when we could have players at the stadium to parade the trophy within the stadium.”

Robertson said Rangers felt their plans would “allow us to send a very positive and strong message to our supporters that only those with access on the particular day should be in the vicinity of the stadium”.

Robertson claimed the offer was “a common sense, pragmatic way to minimise the number of people who will come out to celebrate the trophy presentation on the 15th of May”.

However, in a reply sent six days later on April 27, the Government official spelled out the reasons why the proposal had been rejected.

They wrote that they could not “jeopardise” public health with mass gatherings that breached Covid regulations.

“From Monday, May 17 — the next significant relaxation of restrictions in Scotland — limited numbers of supporters will be allowed to attend football matches in areas with level 2, 1 or 0 restrictions.

“Unfortunately, no supporters will be permitted to attend any fixtures before that date. I realise that is disappointing in relation to your proposals for 15 May.”

