Police wish to speak with the woman pictured as they believe she will be able to help with their enquiry.

The image is of a woman who officers believe will be able to assist them in their enquiries into the incident which happened near Glasgow’s Ibrox Stadium on Saturday, 15 May.

A police spokesman said: “Police Scotland has released an image of a female they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries in relation to a racial incident which occurred near to Ibrox Stadium on Saturday 15 May 2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Police via telephone number 101 quoting incident number 1048 of Saturday 15 May 2021. Information can also be submitted via this link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT21S14-PO1. Anyone sending information can choose to remain anonymous.

"Alternatively you can contact CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.”

Rangers fans congregated in their thousands around Ibrox to celebrate the team lifting the Scottish Premiership trophy on 15 May.

Fans have travelled from as far as Northern Ireland for the occasion.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.