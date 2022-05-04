William Parkinson left two women “shocked and upset” after they spotted him with his penis intentionally exposed for them to see.

One woman shouted “You are a dirty old man” at Parkinson as he passed them on the city’s George Street on September 1, 2020.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parkinson, 83, claimed he noticed a rip in his trousers when he returned to his car and if he had exposed himself it was not a deliberate act.

Perverted Parkinson exposed himself to women in Edinburgh through a hole cut in his trousers

But the pensioner was found guilty of exposing his genitals in a sexual manner following a two day trial at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

The first victim, aged 62, said she her friend were walking towards a city centre restaurant for lunch around midday when she spotted Parkinson coming towards them.

She told the court she saw the man “exposing his penis” and that he had “a circle cut out” at the front of his trousers.

The woman said the man had “no smile or expression” on his face and was carrying a purple bag that he used to cover himself.

She said: “I nudged my friend in shock and she acknowledged the sight of it also. I was in compete shock.”

She said after Parkinson had passed them on the street he had also “exposed himself again” to a young woman.

The woman added she believed Parkinson’s penis to be erect and she shouted “you are a dirty old man” at him.

The second victim, a 69-year-old company director, told the court she also saw Parkinson flashing his penis through a hole in his trousers.

She believed the act to be “deliberate” and she managed to take a picture of the man before calling the police.

Parkinson, of Leith, Edinburgh, said he had served in the RAF for 26 years and had been a member of the Ulster Special Constabulary for five years.

The retired restaurant owner gave evidence to the court and claimed he was on an errand for his wife and was looking for the jewellers Hamilton and Inches at the time of the incident.

He told the court he did not see anyone on George Street and after visiting the store he returned to his car to find a large hole in his trousers.

He later denied exposing himself, but told police: “If they saw something it was accidental because when I got back in my car I noticed there was a rip in my trousers.”

Following the evidence Sheriff Thomas Welsh QC said: “I have listened carefully to all of the evidence including you own evidence.

“I have to tell you I prefer the evidence of the Crown witnesses and accordingly I find them both credible and reliable.

“I am satisfied you did commit the offence and accordingly I return a verdict of guilty.”

Parkinson was placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register and sentence was deferred to next month for reports and a risk assessment to be carried out.