R Kelly now faces decades behind bars after eleven accusers, nine women and two men, took the stand to describe sexual humiliation and violence they faced.

Several of his victims testified that they were underage when he sexually abused them.

Robert Sylvester Kelly, R Kelly’s real name, was found guilty of violating the Mann act, a law banning interstate sex trafficking.

Singer R. Kelly turns to leave after appearing at a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago, Illinois (Photo by Antonio PEREZ / POOL / AFP).

Prosecutors accused the 54-year-old Grammy-winning singer of using his fame and fortune to lure in victims with promises to further and support their musical careers.

The verdict comes 13 years after Kelly was acquitted of child pornography charges after a trial in the state of Illinois.

It took the jury two days to deliberate after closing arguments finished on Friday.

Kelly is due to face sentencing on May 4.

