Queen Elizabeth II: Woman arrested during accession proclamation in Edinburgh has been charged

A woman arrested on Sunday outside St Giles has been charged in connection with a breach of the peace.

By Rachel Mackie
Monday, 12th September 2022, 11:40 am
Monday, 12th September 2022, 11:40 am
A woman who was arrested during the accession proclamation for the new King in Edinburgh has been charged.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A 22-year-old woman was arrested outside St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in connection with a breach of the peace.

"She was charged and was released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date."

