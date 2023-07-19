Climate campaigners blocked the entrance and exit to the Ineos road tanker terminal in Grangemouth earlier today.

The protesters from campaign group This is Rigged arrived this morning and while some entered the site and clambered on top of an oil tanker, others sat in front of the gates and lay in front of vehicles.

They posted on social media claiming to have “shut down Scotland’s fuel supplies", adding: ““Grangemouth supplies 90 per cent of Scotland’s oil. We have stopped oil leaving this site, as well as Nustar Terminal in Clydebank. We have no plans to stop.

“Groups of people are currently occupying pipework and a fuel silo and blockading terminal gates, while another group has immobilised a car park full of tankers at the Grangemouth facility. No fuel can leave the sites while they are occupied.

Climate change protesters, This Is Rigged, blocking the entrance to Grangemouth Tanker Terminus and on top of a tanker. Pic: Michael Gillen

“The action is the first in a sustained series of actions, in which the group has vowed to shut down the Scottish oil industry.”

Police later removed those lying in front of the gates and entered the site where the protesters remain on the tanker.

An Ineos spokesperson said: “We are aware of a number of protesters at the Grangemouth Road Terminal, and we have mobilised our incident management team. We are continuing to monitor the protest activity at the terminal, and we are liaising with Police Scotland, prioritising the safety of all those involved.

“Our manufacturing operations remain unaffected and, to prioritise the safety of all involved, we have temporarily closed the terminal to all traffic.

“We recognise the important part we are playing in addressing the climate challenges that lie ahead. Our operations, products and people are key to delivering the solutions that will drive the move towards net-zero emissions and the circular economy.

“We have already made significant progress, reducing emissions by more than 40% since acquiring the site in 2005 and we have a robust road map in place that will deliver on our commitments to be a net-zero manufacturer by 2045.”

A statement from Police Scotland said: “We are aware of a number of protestors at the Road Tanker Terminal at the INEOS site in Grangemouth.

“There is also a small group gathered at the oil terminal at Rothsay Dock, Clydebank.

“Officers are in attendance.”