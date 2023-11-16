Protesters arrested after throwing red paint onto Sainsbury's supermarket windows on Buchanan Street in Glasgow

The incident has occurred at Sainsbury’s on Buchanan Street, Glasgow

Four people have been arrested after activists threw red paint on to a supermarket.

The windows of Sainsbury’s on Buchanan Street, Glasgow, and the pavement outside were left covered in red paint following the incident on Thursday morning.

A picture of Sainsbury’s chief executive Simon Roberts was pasted on to the window of the store and defaced as part of the incident.

Protest group This is Rigged is demanding that supermarkets reduce the price of baby products by a quarter, and the Scottish Government fully funds a community food hub per every 500 households, providing three meals a day to anyone who needs them.

Police attended the scene and said four people were arrested.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.20am on Thursday, police were called to a report of a staged protest and vandalism outside a supermarket on Buchanan Street, Glasgow.

“Four women have been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.”