Nikolaos Karvounakis was locked up for eight years and four months in February 2022 for leaving the device, which contained explosive and 58 nails.
The 35 year-old ex-Greek serviceman claimed to be part of a Mexican-based group called International Terrorist Mafia.
Edinburgh bomb scare: Nikolaos Karvounakis sentenced to eight years and four months after planting a home-made device in Princes Street Gardens
The device was found on January 11 2018 and prompted a full-scale anti-terror alert.
It did not detonate, but prosecutors said it had the potential to cause "significant injury and damage".
Karvounakis was jailed having pled guilty at a hearing in Edinburgh to possessing items for a terrorist purpose.
The court of appeal in the capital confirmed lawyers for Karvounakis have lodged a "note of appeal" against the sentence.
It is thought to relate to the discount he received for his guilty plea.
No date has been set for any future hearing.