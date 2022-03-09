Nikolaos Karvounakis was locked up for eight years and four months in February 2022 for leaving the device, which contained explosive and 58 nails.

The 35 year-old ex-Greek serviceman claimed to be part of a Mexican-based group called International Terrorist Mafia.

The device was found on January 11 2018 and prompted a full-scale anti-terror alert.

It did not detonate, but prosecutors said it had the potential to cause "significant injury and damage".

Karvounakis was jailed having pled guilty at a hearing in Edinburgh to possessing items for a terrorist purpose.

The court of appeal in the capital confirmed lawyers for Karvounakis have lodged a "note of appeal" against the sentence.

It is thought to relate to the discount he received for his guilty plea.

No date has been set for any future hearing.

