The Government has issued civil legal proceedings against PPE Medpro, a firm at the centre of a row over the supply of personal protective equipment during the coronavirus pandemic.

Michelle Mone is at the centre of a row over the purchase of PPE.

The firm said the case over the supply of sterile gowns would be "rigorously defended" and accused the Department of Health and Social Care of a "cynical attempt to recover money from suppliers" who acted in good faith.

The company has been at the centre of a Westminster controversy, with Tory peer Baroness Michelle Mone taking a leave of absence from the Lords following allegations linking her to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reports - denied by Lady Mone - have suggested the peer may have profited from the firm winning contracts worth more than £200 million to supply equipment after she recommended it to ministers in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson: "We can confirm we have commenced legal proceedings in the High Court against PPE Medpro Limited for breach of contract regarding gowns delivered under a contract dated June 26 2020.

"We do not comment on matters that are the subject of ongoing legal proceedings."

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement issued by the firm said: "PPE Medpro will demonstrate to the courts that we supplied our gowns to the correct specification, on time and at a highly competitive price.