Police watchdog called in to probe handling of teacher's murder

Scotland’s police watchdog has launched an investigation into the murder of a pregnant teacher in Glasgow.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) has been instructed to launch the probe after the body of Marelle Sturrock was found at her home in Jura Street, Glasgow, around 8.40am on Tuesday morning.

A Pirc spokesman said: “Crown Office and the Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has instructed the Pirc to carry out an investigation into the death of Marelle Sturrock on 25 April 2023 within 91 Jura Street, Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Once our inquires are complete a report will be submitted to COPFS.”

Marelle Sturrock and David Yates

A murder inquiry was launched into the death of Ms Sturrock, 35, who was 29-weeks pregnant when she died. Her baby did not survive.

The investigation switched its focus to Mugdock Country Park in the search for her partner, David Yates, 36, whose body was found in a reservoir on Thursday. He was formally identified yesterday (Friday).

​His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Police said he was wanted in connection with the death of his partner.

The headteacher at Sandwood Primary School in Glasgow, where Ms Sturrock worked, said the community was "devastated".

Fiona Donnelly said: "Marelle has been a much-loved member of our school community since her probationary year more than six years ago and has taught many year groups throughout her time at the school. We will all miss her so much.

"She was a lovely, kind, diligent and considerate person who loved and made time for everyone.

"Marelle used her artistic talents across the school and was our music champion, who has been a key player in the success of our school choirs, with one of her classes going to see her on stage at The King's [Theatre] in one of her many acting roles outside of school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are a school community in mourning and are devastated by the tragic news of her death and pass on our deepest condolences to her family and friends as we all come to terms with our loss."